Photo 2103
Street Wisdom
I found this rambling graffiti sticker street art of sorts outside a pub in Surfers Paradise. Made me giggle.
A prize to whoever can identify the owner of the black and white face chopped and cropped at the top...
31st August 2023
31st Aug 23
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
🐝 365
Camera
X-T3
Taken
24th August 2023 5:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
graffiti
,
street art
