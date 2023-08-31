Previous
Street Wisdom by brigette
Photo 2103

Street Wisdom

I found this rambling graffiti sticker street art of sorts outside a pub in Surfers Paradise. Made me giggle.
A prize to whoever can identify the owner of the black and white face chopped and cropped at the top...
31st August 2023 31st Aug 23

Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
576% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise