Previous
Photo 2135
coffee stop Tairua
Serving great coffee for on the road
10th January 2024
10th Jan 24
4
1
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
2336
photos
115
followers
76
following
584% complete
View this month »
2128
2129
2130
2131
2132
2133
2134
2135
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
🐝 365
Camera
X100V
Taken
3rd January 2024 8:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and scene, great symmetry too.
January 10th, 2024
Christina
ace
Haha did you bang your head there?
January 10th, 2024
kali
ace
head bangers here!
January 10th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Love the 'head' notice. Super shot.
January 10th, 2024
