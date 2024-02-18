Previous
flower by brigette
Photo 2163

flower

There is much made of the importance of gratitude - and personally I'm a big fan! Genuinely i try and practice this daily and when i get myself organised plan to journal this. in the mean time i am eternally grateful for my archive collection
18th February 2024 18th Feb 24

Brigette

@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
594% complete

