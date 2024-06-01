Previous
Dogs at the market by brigette
Dogs at the market

For the month of June i'm doing a series called Dogs at the Market. I recently visited a farmers market and as well as buying delicious food & produce took portraits of local pooches living their best lives. One a day for the month of June.
Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
