Previous
Photo 2260
The gang
For the month of June i'm doing a series called Dogs at the Market. I recently visited a few farmers markets and as well as buying delicious food & produce took portraits of local pooches living their best lives.
3rd June 2024
3rd Jun 24
1
0
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
2468
photos
120
followers
74
following
619% complete
2253
2254
2255
2256
2257
2258
2259
2260
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
🐝 365
Camera
X100V
Taken
12th May 2024 10:42am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
dogs at markets
Yao RL
ace
I love monthly themes, looking forward to seeing them.
June 2nd, 2024
