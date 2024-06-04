Previous
Dogs at the market by brigette
Photo 2261

Dogs at the market

For the month of June i'm doing a Dogs at the Market series. I recently visited a few farmers markets and as well as buying delicious food & produce took portraits of local pooches living their best lives.
4th June 2024 4th Jun 24

Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
619% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

julia ace
Certainly lots of dogs at the farmers Markets.. and I think I know this one. and the Labs one.. You may see my Granddogs there..
June 4th, 2024  
Brigette ace
@julzmaioro oh i love that - these were at the Clevedon Farmers market - and there will also be a couple from the Parnell market
June 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise