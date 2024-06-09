Sign up
Previous
Photo 2266
Dogs at the market 9
This is Lulu - she loves food!
For the month of June i'm doing a Dogs at the Market series, from recently visited farmers markets - portraits of local pooches living their best lives. Shot in black and White.
9th June 2024
9th Jun 24
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
2474
photos
120
followers
74
following
2259
2260
2261
2262
2263
2264
2265
2266
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
🐝 365
Camera
X100V
Taken
8th June 2024 11:51am
Tags
dogs at the market
Yao RL
ace
So cool, tasting and judging.
June 8th, 2024
