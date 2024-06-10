Sign up
Previous
Photo 2267
Market dogs 10
This sweet rescue dog is being socialised.
For the month of June i'm doing a Dogs at the Market series, from recently visited farmers markets - portraits of local pooches living their best lives. Shot in black and White.
10th June 2024
10th Jun 24
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
2475
photos
120
followers
74
following
Photo Details
Album
🐝 365
Camera
X100V
Taken
12th May 2024 11:48am
Tags
dogs at the market
