Market dogs 10 by brigette
Photo 2267

Market dogs 10

This sweet rescue dog is being socialised.

For the month of June i'm doing a Dogs at the Market series, from recently visited farmers markets - portraits of local pooches living their best lives. Shot in black and White.
10th June 2024 10th Jun 24

Brigette

@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
