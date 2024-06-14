Previous
family outing by brigette
Photo 2271

family outing

For the month of June i'm doing a Dogs at the Market series, from recently visited farmers markets - portraits of local pooches living their best lives. Shot in black and White.
14th June 2024 14th Jun 24

Brigette

