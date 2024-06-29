Sign up
Previous
Photo 2286
bandana dog
"My girlfriend insisted on the bandana"
i thought it was a sweet touch
Part of my dogs at the market series
29th June 2024
29th Jun 24
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
Album
🐝 365
Camera
X100V
Taken
8th June 2024 12:02pm
Tags
fujifilm
,
x100v
,
dogs at the market
