Photo 2289
toasted sandwich
not so much a flat lay as a birds eye view of my delicious toasted sammie
2nd July 2024
2nd Jul 24
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
🐝 365
Camera
X100V
Taken
25th April 2024 9:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flatlay
,
flat lay
,
flat-lay
