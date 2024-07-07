Previous
Turkisk Flat lay by brigette
Photo 2294

Turkisk Flat lay

A life time ago I backpacked around the eastern part of Turkey for a month. Brought home (London was home at the time) a few bits a pieces - this is a fraction of what i squeezed into my backpack - Think more platters, a sumak rug....)
7th July 2024 7th Jul 24

Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
628% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Phil Howcroft ace
beautiful photo , nice memories
July 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise