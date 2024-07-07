Sign up
Photo 2294
Turkisk Flat lay
A life time ago I backpacked around the eastern part of Turkey for a month. Brought home (London was home at the time) a few bits a pieces - this is a fraction of what i squeezed into my backpack - Think more platters, a sumak rug....)
7th July 2024
7th Jul 24
Brigette
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
Tags
travel
,
turkey
,
flatlay
,
flat lay
,
flat-lay
Phil Howcroft
ace
beautiful photo , nice memories
July 6th, 2024
