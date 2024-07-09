Sign up
Photo 2296
vintage
Sweet vintage for my flatlay today
9th July 2024
9th Jul 24
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
Photo Details
Album
🐝 365
Camera
X-T3
Taken
11th May 2024 5:04pm
Tags
flatlay
,
flat lay
,
flat-lay
julia
ace
Pretty plates and cutlery..
July 9th, 2024
Diana
ace
This is so beautiful, I love the pattern.
July 9th, 2024
Christina
ace
Lovely placement and composition. All ready for a high tea party!
July 9th, 2024
