vintage fan by brigette
Photo 2297

vintage fan

Same spoons, fan from Spain, vintage candle holders i picked up in Portobello Rd, London way back in the day
10th July 2024 10th Jul 24

Brigette

Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
Diana ace
A lovely selection you have there.
July 10th, 2024  
