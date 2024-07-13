Previous
magnolia flat lay by brigette
magnolia flat lay

on reflection I could have improved this by using the reverse order of the magnolia flower buds. but still it shows a nice progression albeit backwards! of the development of the flower in each of it's stages
13th July 2024 13th Jul 24

Brigette

@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
Phil Howcroft ace
this is so beautiful brigette
July 12th, 2024  
