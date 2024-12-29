Previous
Kitty Collage by brigette
Photo 2338

Kitty Collage

These are my foster kitties - having another photoshoot!! I had to resave this as I could not upload with the format from the collage maker - so the resolution is quite diminished unfortunately.
For the collage challenge

29th December 2024 29th Dec 24

Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
640% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Fabulous collage.
December 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact