Photo 2338
Kitty Collage
These are my foster kitties - having another photoshoot!! I had to resave this as I could not upload with the format from the collage maker - so the resolution is quite diminished unfortunately.
For the collage challenge
29th December 2024
29th Dec 24
Brigette
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
Tags
mfpiac-136
John Falconer
Fabulous collage.
December 28th, 2024
