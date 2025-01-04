Sign up
Previous
Photo 2341
Afternoon chillin'
This is my friend Grant, who owns the bach where I stay during summer. He's a bit of a people magnet - extremely generous and kind.
Here he is chilling with the neighbours kids
4th January 2025
4th Jan 25
0
0
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
2553
photos
117
followers
75
following
2334
2335
2336
2337
2338
2339
2340
2341
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
🐝 365
Camera
X100V
Taken
3rd January 2025 4:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
people-36
