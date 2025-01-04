Previous
Afternoon chillin' by brigette
Photo 2341

Afternoon chillin'

This is my friend Grant, who owns the bach where I stay during summer. He's a bit of a people magnet - extremely generous and kind.
Here he is chilling with the neighbours kids
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
641% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact