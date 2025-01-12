Previous
Lilo by brigette
Photo 2342

Lilo

Just a diary entry (really just to get something posted TBH!!)
I finally took the plunge and have bought LR on subscription. Getting to know all the new functions very gradually
12th January 2025 12th Jan 25

Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
641% complete

