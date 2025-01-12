Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2342
Lilo
Just a diary entry (really just to get something posted TBH!!)
I finally took the plunge and have bought LR on subscription. Getting to know all the new functions very gradually
12th January 2025
12th Jan 25
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
2554
photos
117
followers
75
following
641% complete
View this month »
2335
2336
2337
2338
2339
2340
2341
2342
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
🐝 365
Camera
X100V
Taken
6th January 2025 6:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
cat
,
pet
,
rescue cat
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close