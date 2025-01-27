Previous
Mans best friend by brigette
Mans best friend

While away at the beach over the holidays, I visited the local primary schools annual fair. They hold it during the holidays to capture the $$$ of holidaymakers in the area.
Spotted this gentleman with his trusty friend...
27th January 2025 27th Jan 25

Brigette

@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
