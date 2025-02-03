Previous
Fairground by brigette
Fairground

I really liked the busyness of this scene. The vigilant parent, waiting child, the stallholder busy doing her thing.. and the strings of beads.....
Brigette

Ann H. LeFevre ace
It's a great candid- full of activity and fun- just like fair itself.
February 23rd, 2025  
