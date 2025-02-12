Sign up
Photo 2353
Le Metro
I think this is an edit of scanned negative from c1990. So this is very vintage
12th February 2025
12th Feb 25
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
Album
🐝 365
Camera
QSS-29_31
Taken
18th March 2015 11:44am
vintage
france
paris
metro
for2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
And it's gorgeous!
February 28th, 2025
