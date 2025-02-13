Previous
1949 by brigette
Photo 2352

1949

I couldn't decide what to name this photograph - so landed on the date it was taken. This is my mum aged 14 years.
13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
644% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact