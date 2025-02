Vintage or antique!

I'm determined to complete FoR February even if it takes me to the end of March!

These belonged to my grandmother - passed down from my mother. Not really a great representation as just a quick photo in the weekend. The coffee pot has a dent in the back. The tray is more vintage than antique though - given to me by a dear friend in 1987 when I was her Bridesmaid. Sadly she died of cancer coming up 4 years ago.