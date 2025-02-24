Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2355
William Morris served with salad spoons
I bought this William Morris tea towel from the William Morris Gallery in Walthamstom, East London 2018. I´ve never actually used it (it's blue and white) But thought it paired nicely with these enamel salad servers
24th February 2025
24th Feb 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
2567
photos
117
followers
75
following
645% complete
View this month »
2348
2349
2350
2351
2352
2353
2354
2355
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
🐝 365
Camera
X-T3
Taken
3rd February 2025 12:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2025
,
sixws-154
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Lovely combination. William Morris certainly was a wonderful designer.
February 24th, 2025
Brigette
ace
@jeneurell
I adore his prints and his aesthetic
February 24th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close