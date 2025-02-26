Previous
Colander by brigette
Photo 2356

Colander

Mostly these are used to drain veggies and things. But this sits on my bench - often filled with lemons.. so more of a functional but also decorative piece. I have another plain one for everyday use
26th February 2025 26th Feb 25

Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
645% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely composition and capture. I only have a plastic one ;-)
February 25th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
I really like this!
February 25th, 2025  
Brigette ace
@ludwigsdiana this one is enamel my everyday one is stainless steel
February 25th, 2025  
Brigette ace
@jamibann ☺️
February 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact