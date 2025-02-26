Sign up
Photo 2356
Colander
Mostly these are used to drain veggies and things. But this sits on my bench - often filled with lemons.. so more of a functional but also decorative piece. I have another plain one for everyday use
26th February 2025
26th Feb 25
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
for2025
Diana
ace
Lovely composition and capture. I only have a plastic one ;-)
February 25th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
I really like this!
February 25th, 2025
Brigette
ace
@ludwigsdiana
this one is enamel my everyday one is stainless steel
February 25th, 2025
Brigette
ace
@jamibann
☺️
February 25th, 2025
