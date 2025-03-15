Previous
Dance like no one is watching by brigette
Dance like no one is watching

This kid exploring the shadow play at the Olafur Eliasson "Your Curious Journey" exhibition at the Art Gallery this weekend.

I kinda liked how her own clothing tones matched the light projection...

Song title challenge - Dancing in the Streets - David Bowie and Mick Jagger
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HasaQvHCv4w
Brigette

@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
