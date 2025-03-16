Previous
Exploring the art gallery by brigette
Photo 2360

Exploring the art gallery

I took a range of photos during my art gallery visit
I liked the contrast in this photograph and the playfulness of this kid doing her own thing
16th March 2025 16th Mar 25

Brigette

Christina ace
She has a playfulness about her!
March 16th, 2025  
Dianne ace
This is really cool!
March 16th, 2025  
