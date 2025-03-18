Sign up
Previous
Photo 2362
Selfie snapped
this couple enjoying the Olafur Eliasson "Your Curious Journey" over the weekend. Stopping for a selfie so I also snapped the moment! (as you can see by his eye gaze
18th March 2025
18th Mar 25
1
1
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
2574
photos
116
followers
74
following
647% complete
View this month »
2355
2356
2357
2358
2359
2360
2361
2362
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
🐝 365
Camera
X100V
Taken
15th March 2025 12:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
people
,
orange
,
art
,
selfie
Issi Bannerman
ace
Well done! He definitely spotted you!
March 18th, 2025
