Previous
Photo 2366
Do Better Be More
I quickly snapped this while walking along .. had no idea at the time where my focus was!!
23rd March 2025
23rd Mar 25
3
0
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
2578
photos
116
followers
75
following
648% complete
2359
2360
2361
2362
2363
2364
2365
2366
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
🐝 365
Camera
X100V
Taken
15th March 2025 12:37pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
street
,
girls
,
street photography
,
women
kali
ace
be good cropped as a half/half
March 23rd, 2025
Brigette
ace
@kali66
True!!
March 23rd, 2025
Diana
ace
It turned out very well, I like the top slogan "do better, be more"
March 23rd, 2025
