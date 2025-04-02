Previous
Pink Flamingo by brigette
Pink Flamingo

Last friday I took my clients to the zoo for our weekly outing. We're lucky to have free entry which i'm really grateful for and they also really appreciate it.
This for Non domestic animals challenge
2nd April 2025 2nd Apr 25

Brigette

@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
julia ace
Oh cute.. we saw them sitting on the eggs back in January.. good to see happy little chick's.
April 2nd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
April 2nd, 2025  
