Photo 2367
Pink Flamingo
Last friday I took my clients to the zoo for our weekly outing. We're lucky to have free entry which i'm really grateful for and they also really appreciate it.
This for Non domestic animals challenge
2nd April 2025
2nd Apr 25
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
Tags
bird
,
diptych
,
zoo
,
flamengo
,
ndao33
julia
ace
Oh cute.. we saw them sitting on the eggs back in January.. good to see happy little chick's.
April 2nd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
April 2nd, 2025
