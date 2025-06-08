Starry Starry Pavement

For our community outing this week I took my clients to the Wintergardens and a stroll around the domain (for those not in the know its an inner city park with glass houses for tropical plants.. nothing on the scale of the gorgeous Kew Gardens - but still a lovely and restful environment and perfect place for a stroll. We try to go for one short walk a day - so this combines both outing and walk. (I work in the field of eating disorders in a residential treatment programme - so movement / exercise is limited and monitored)for the song title challenge - Mazzy Star - Fade into youI googled Autumn songs and this came up - well there is a Star in her name and this IS a beautiful song