Starry Starry Pavement by brigette
Starry Starry Pavement

For our community outing this week I took my clients to the Wintergardens and a stroll around the domain (for those not in the know its an inner city park with glass houses for tropical plants.. nothing on the scale of the gorgeous Kew Gardens - but still a lovely and restful environment and perfect place for a stroll. We try to go for one short walk a day - so this combines both outing and walk. (I work in the field of eating disorders in a residential treatment programme - so movement / exercise is limited and monitored)

for the song title challenge - Mazzy Star - Fade into you

I googled Autumn songs and this came up - well there is a Star in her name and this IS a beautiful song

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hGQSAua3n0Q
Brigette

Zilli~ ace
Beautiful on the wet pavement
June 7th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
Your stars shine 😊📷
June 7th, 2025  
