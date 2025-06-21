Previous
trois amis by brigette
trois amis

I liked this street shot of three friends - justing chilling or waiting

For Street and Song Title challenges
The Rolling Stones - Waiting for a Friend
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MKLVmBOOqVU&t=17s
21st June 2025 21st Jun 25

Brigette

@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
653% complete

