The streets of Paris by brigette
Photo 2387

The streets of Paris

Another street photograph I'm proud of from my course. On a funny note whilst generally we tried to wander alone so as to get unique perspectives and photos - this lady appeared in several of our photographs albeit from a slightly different PoV
1st July 2025 1st Jul 25

Brigette

@brigette
Shirley ace
Interesting tattoos
July 30th, 2025  
