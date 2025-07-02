Sign up
Previous
Photo 2387
When in Paris…..
Eat bread and cheese. Always
2nd July 2025
2nd Jul 25
1
0
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
2599
photos
112
followers
70
following
653% complete
2380
2381
2382
2383
2384
2385
2386
2387
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
🐝 365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
2nd July 2025 11:32am
Tags
food
,
france
,
paris
,
fromage
,
#cheeseforlife
LManning (Laura)
ace
Mais bien sûr!
July 2nd, 2025
Leave a Comment




