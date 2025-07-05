Sign up
Photo 2391
Paris musician
This man was composing music down by the Seine - so deep in thought didn't acknowledge my presence which was perfect
5th July 2025
5th Jul 25
0
1
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year who knows what!!I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm...
2619
photos
115
followers
70
following
659% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
🐝 365
Camera
X100V
Taken
5th July 2025 11:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
musician
,
black and white
,
street
,
street photography
,
paris
