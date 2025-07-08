Previous
Le Figaro by brigette
Photo 2389

Le Figaro

Probably not a mundane newspaper….spotted while on the TGV from Paris to Aix-en-Provence
For the mundane newspaper challenge
8th July 2025 8th Jul 25

Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
654% complete

