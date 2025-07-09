Previous
Jeune femme Aix-en-Provence by brigette
Photo 2390

Jeune femme Aix-en-Provence

Spotted this sweet patisserie and waited for someone interesting people to walk by ...
9th July 2025

Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
654% complete

Issi Bannerman ace
Great idea and a lovely candid.
July 10th, 2025  
