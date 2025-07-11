Previous
Empañada by brigette
Photo 2391

Empañada

Lovely empañada lunch in Aix-en-Provence
11th July 2025 11th Jul 25

Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
655% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Karen ace
Very nice food capture - love the wood platter against the yellow background.
July 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact