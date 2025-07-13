Previous
Dogs of Paris by brigette
Photo 2395

Dogs of Paris

There were a lot of doggies in Paris - of all breeds and sizes! I've created a little portfolio of them - including some I found in Aix-en-Provence. thankfully I only stood in poop once! and in all honesty the streets were very clean.
13th July 2025 13th Jul 25

Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
657% complete

View this month »

