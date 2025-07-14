Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2400
Jardin de Luxembourg
The Jardin de Luxembourg is a popular spot for kids and families. For some 90 years children have been playing with boats in the pond. They can choose their favourite nationality flag - or even a boat with a pirate flag
14th July 2025
14th Jul 25
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year who knows what!!I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm...
2625
photos
115
followers
70
following
661% complete
View this month »
2406
2407
2408
2409
2410
2411
2412
2413
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
🐝 365
Camera
X100V
Taken
3rd July 2025 3:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
street
,
child
,
street photography
,
black and white photography
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close