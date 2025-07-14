Previous
Next
Jardin de Luxembourg by brigette
Photo 2400

Jardin de Luxembourg

The Jardin de Luxembourg is a popular spot for kids and families. For some 90 years children have been playing with boats in the pond. They can choose their favourite nationality flag - or even a boat with a pirate flag
14th July 2025 14th Jul 25

Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year who knows what!!I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm...
661% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact