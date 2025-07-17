Sign up
Previous
Photo 2393
Girl in white dress
Street photography in Aix-en-Provence
17th July 2025
17th Jul 25
4
1
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
2393
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
🐝 365
Camera
X100V
Taken
11th July 2025 12:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
street
,
girl
,
street photography
Phil Howcroft
ace
this is top quality street photography , without the girl it's a photo of a street , the girl's position , the summer dress , just perfect . Wish I'd took this . Very Cartier-Bresson
July 17th, 2025
Brigette
ace
@phil_howcroft
thank you so much Phil, I really appreciate that 🥰
July 17th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@brigette
it's a cracker for sure
July 17th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
July 17th, 2025
