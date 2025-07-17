Previous
Girl in white dress by brigette
Girl in white dress

Street photography in Aix-en-Provence
17th July 2025 17th Jul 25

Brigette

@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
Phil Howcroft
this is top quality street photography , without the girl it's a photo of a street , the girl's position , the summer dress , just perfect . Wish I'd took this . Very Cartier-Bresson
July 17th, 2025  
Brigette
@phil_howcroft thank you so much Phil, I really appreciate that 🥰
July 17th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft
@brigette it's a cracker for sure
July 17th, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Nice
July 17th, 2025  
