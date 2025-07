The streets of Paris

While on my course we spent some time at the Palais Royale. In the courtyard there is an installation that draws many visitors. I took several photographs here including these kids dancing



You can read a little about it here

Les Deux Plateaux, more commonly known as the Colonnes de Buren, is an art installation created by the French artist Daniel Buren in 1985–1986. It is located in the inner courtyard (Cour d'Honneur) of the Palais Royal in Paris, France.