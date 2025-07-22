Previous
Next
Moment of quiet by brigette
Photo 2408

Moment of quiet

Observing the prayer and contemplation.
22nd July 2025 22nd Jul 25

Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year who knows what!!I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm...
661% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact