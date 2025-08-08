Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2418
People of Portobello
When away I was drawn to all the elderly people in both France and the UK out and about doing their shopping etc.. so good to see
8th August 2025
8th Aug 25
1
0
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year who knows what!!I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm...
2635
photos
115
followers
71
following
663% complete
View this month »
2416
2417
2418
2419
2420
2421
2422
2423
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
🐝 365
Camera
X100V
Taken
29th July 2025 11:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
shopping
,
street
,
street photography
,
woman
,
elderly
Diana
ace
Great shot!
August 16th, 2025
