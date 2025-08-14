Previous
Wedding by brigette
Photo 2424

Wedding

When in Aix-en-Provence we passed by several weddings - this bride and her husband were super relaxed as on lookers (like me!) captured a few images.
14th August 2025 14th Aug 25

Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year who knows what!!I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm...
664% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact