Photo 2436
People of Aix-en-Provence
I loved my stay in Aix-en-Provence. One thing that really struck me was how relaxed everyone seemed. I'm sure thats not always the case ...
25th August 2025
25th Aug 25
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year who knows what!!I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm...
Album
🐝 365
Camera
X100V
Taken
10th July 2025 9:24am
street
france
people
street photography
aix-en-provence
