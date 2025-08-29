Previous
People of Aix-en-Provence by brigette
People of Aix-en-Provence

I bought THE most sweet and juicy cherries and peaches at this market.
Playing catch up ....
29th August 2025 29th Aug 25

Brigette

@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year who knows what!!I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm...
