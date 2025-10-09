Sign up
Photo 2449
Dogs of Paris 9
When I was in Paris I started a series "dogs of Paris' because there were so many cute doggos. Since I have nowhere to show them - I'm dedicating October to them (also featured will be Dogs of Aix-en-Provence!)
9th October 2025
9th Oct 25
Brigette
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year who knows what!!I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm...
Views
2
🐝 365
X100V
5th July 2025 11:37am
dog
,
france
,
animal
,
dogs
,
x100v
,
dogs of paris
