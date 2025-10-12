Sign up
Previous
Photo 2452
dogs of paris 12
Dogo's living their best life in Paris. I wasn't quick enough to get on the other side of the bike - but still this makes for a sweet shot - in this photo is my mentor and teacher the wonderful Valerie Jardin
Dogs in Paris series
12th October 2025
12th Oct 25
Brigette
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year who knows what!!I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm...
2664
photos
113
followers
69
following
2445
2446
2447
2448
2449
2450
2451
2452
dog
,
france
,
animal
,
dogs
,
x100v
,
dogs of paris
Nick
ace
Loving your dog series. So many great shots.
October 11th, 2025
