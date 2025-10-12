Previous
dogs of paris 12 by brigette
Photo 2452

dogs of paris 12

Dogo's living their best life in Paris. I wasn't quick enough to get on the other side of the bike - but still this makes for a sweet shot - in this photo is my mentor and teacher the wonderful Valerie Jardin

Dogs in Paris series
12th October 2025 12th Oct 25

Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year who knows what!!I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm...
671% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Nick ace
Loving your dog series. So many great shots.
October 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact