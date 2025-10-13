Sign up
Photo 2453
dogs of paris 13
When I was in Paris I started a series "dogs of Paris' because there were so many cute doggos. Since I have nowhere to show them - I'm dedicating October to them (also featured will be Dogs of Aix-en-Provence!)
Dogs of Paris series
13th October 2025
13th Oct 25
Brigette
ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year who knows what!!I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm...
2667
photos
113
followers
69
following
672% complete
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
🐝 365
Camera
X100V
Taken
5th July 2025 3:50pm
Tags
dog
,
france
,
animal
,
dogs
,
x100v
,
dogs of paris
Janice
ace
Good capture of this tiny one!
October 14th, 2025
